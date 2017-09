LONDON (Reuters) - Plunging AstraZeneca Plc into a disruptive merger risks destroying value, the drugmaker’s chief executive told analysts on Tuesday, as he laid out a defense strategy against a $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer Inc.

“We are in a race with many of our competitors to bring our products to the marketplace as quickly as possible,” said Pascal Soriot. “Anything that creates disruption has the potential to destroy value.”