FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
AstraZeneca drops early head and neck cancer drug plans
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 10, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

AstraZeneca drops early head and neck cancer drug plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England April 28, 2014.Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had given up on the idea of seeking an early approval of its immunotherapy drug durvalumab in head and neck cancer using mid-stage Phase II clinical trials data.

The move follows recent changes in the competitive landscape, which has seen Merck's similar Keytruda approved for the condition, reducing the case for special regulatory treatment of durvalumab.

The decision to drop early filing plans in head and neck cancer follows a similar outcome in lung cancer, where AstraZeneca was also too late because Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo had already won approval.

The drugmaker's main hopes for durvalumab, however, are unaffected, since its big potential lies in helping previously untreated lung cancer patients, where it has shown promise when given as part of a combination therapy.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.