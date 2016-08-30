AstraZeneca to pay $5.52 million to resolve SEC foreign bribery case

NEW YORK U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) will pay $5.52 million to resolve a foreign bribery probe into improper payments by its sales and marketing staff to officials at state-controlled health care providers in China and Russia.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailed the settlement with the drug company in an order instituting an administrative proceeding arising out of violations of provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
