Astro sets price range for $1.5 billion IPO: source

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, a pay-TV firm, has set an indicative price range of 2.70-3.00 ringgit per share for institutional investors for its initial public offering that could raise up to 4.56 billion Malaysia ringgit ($1.5 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The IPO, which is expected to be listed by end-September or early October, would be Malaysia’s third-largest this year after share sales by Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH.KL) in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHH.KL) in July.

Astro is controlled by Malaysia’s second-richest man Ananda Krishnan, who has investments in telecom and energy assets.

The institutional book for Astro will open on Wednesday, said the source, who declined to be identified as details of the deal were not yet public.

Based on the indicative price range, the total 1.52 billion shares in the offer could be worth 4.1-4.56 billion ringgit.

The deal is being handled by CIMB (CIMB.KL), Maybank (MBBM.KL) and RHB (RHBC.KL), while several foreign banks are also advisers including UBS UBSN.VX, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N)