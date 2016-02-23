FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asustek Computer settles with U.S. FTC over consumer privacy charges
February 23, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Asustek Computer settles with U.S. FTC over consumer privacy charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUSTeK's new tablet ZenPad 8.0 is displayed with audio cover during a news conference as part of a media preview of the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 1, 2015. Computex, the world's second largest computer show, runs from June 2 to 6. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday that Taiwan-based Asustek Computer Inc had agreed to settle charges that security flaws in its routers had put the home networks of thousands of consumers at risk.

The insecure nature of the routers’ cloud services had compromised consumers’ storage devices by exposing their personal information on the Internet, the FTC said in a statement.

Under a proposed consent order, the company will have to “establish and maintain a comprehensive security program subject to independent audits for the next 20 years,” the FTC said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

