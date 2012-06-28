FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asustek cuts second quarter revenue growth forecast on Google tablet delay
June 28, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

Asustek cuts second quarter revenue growth forecast on Google tablet delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese netbook PC pioneer Asustek (2357.TW) trimmed its revenue growth forecast for the second quarter on Thursday, according to two analyst notes, attributing it to a delay in the launch of the new Nexus 7 tablet co-branded with Google (GOOG.O).

Two analyst notes to clients seen by Reuters said that Asustek lowered second-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday to 0-5 percent quarter-on-quarter growth from 5-10 percent previously forecast.

The news sent shares in Asustek 4.26 percent lower by 0406 GMT, after they had opened 0.7 percent higher. The broader market .TWII was up 0.15 percent.

Asustek’s investor relations spokesman Nick Wu confirmed that part of the revenue this quarter will be booked one quarter later because of the launch delay. He declined to confirm any other details.

Google introduced the Nexus 7, its first tablet, on Wednesday in the U.S. The device is built by and co-branded with Asustek.

The tablet will be on sale from mid-July for $199, with Google hoping to replicate its smartphone success in a hotly contested market now dominated by Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire and Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPad.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing

