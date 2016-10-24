FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
AT&T, Time Warner bonds widen on merger news
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 24, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 10 months ago

AT&T, Time Warner bonds widen on merger news

Hillary Flynn

2 Min Read

Signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York October 29, 2014.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK (IFR) - AT&T saw some of its shorter-term outstanding bonds widen sharply in secondary trade Monday after the telecoms giant announced a blockbuster US$85bn acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T's 2.8% 2021s were spotted at T+120bp, some 15bp wider than Friday's close, according to one trading source, while its 4.125% 2026s were spotted at T+170bp or 7bp wider on the day.

Meanwhile Time Warner's 2.95% 2026 were bid 17bp wider at T+140bp after the announcement of the deal, which still needs the approval of US regulators.

At the longer end of the curve, the trader said, AT&T's 4.8% 2044s narrowed 2bp to T+228bp.

Analysts at CreditSights said Monday they calculated net leverage of the combined company to be around 3x, comparing to current net leverage of 2.3x at AT&T and 2.7% at Time Warner.

Chris Ucko, global head of research at CreditSights, said they expected AT&T bonds to see "substantial volatility" in trading Monday.

The acquisition is being backed by a US$40bn 18-month unsecured bridge loan, TRLPC reported.

JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners of the loan.

Reporting by Hillary Flynn and Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.