At least one killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Cameroon

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - At least one gendarme was killed during an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border early on Monday, Cameroon’s state radio and a government spokesman said.

State radio said some 30 suspected members of the Nigerian armed Islamic group attacked a gendarme post at around 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) and at least one gendarme was killed in the ensuing gunfight. The attackers freed a suspected Boko Haram militant detained there and escaped with several weapons, it said.

“I can confirm that an attack took place but we are still waiting for more details,” Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the government’s spokesman, told Reuters.