FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
AT&T to conduct 5G network trials for DirecTv Now customers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 4, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 8 months ago

AT&T to conduct 5G network trials for DirecTv Now customers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An AT&T sign is seen outside a branch in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said it plans to test its high-speed wireless 5G network, which reached speeds of 14 gigabits per second in lab trials, for customers of its online streaming television service, DirecTv Now, in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. wireless carrier, which plans to conduct the trial in the first half of 2017, has also teamed up with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson for mobile and broadband trials of the 5G network in the second half of the year.

New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, giving the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.

The new network technology could have a broad impact beyond things like speeding up movie downloads and could improve road traffic by monitoring sensors in streetlights, roadside architecture and cars.

AT&T's U.S. rival Verizon Communications Inc said last July it has also laid out plans to conduct trials for its 5G network this year.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.