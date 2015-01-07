FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T launches rollover data plan
#Technology News
January 7, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T launches rollover data plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The AT&T logo is pictured by its store in Carlsbad, California, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said it would introduce a rollover data plan for some of its customers, less than a month after smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc launched its own plan.

From Jan. 25, 50 million AT&T subscribers under Mobile Share Value plan can move their unused data in a given month to the next one.

Unlike T-Mobile’s plan, which allows users to keep rolling their data up to a year, any unused rollover data on AT&T’s plan will not be transferable beyond one month.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

