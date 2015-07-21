FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Department gives nod to AT&T-DirecTV merger
July 21, 2015 / 10:39 PM / 2 years ago

Justice Department gives nod to AT&T-DirecTV merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the AT&T store in New York's Times Square, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy DirecTV DTV.O for $48.5 billion, an acquisition that will combine the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

“After an extensive investigation, we concluded that the combination of AT&T’s land-based Internet and video business with DirecTV’s satellite-based video business does not pose a significant risk to competition,” Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer of the Antitrust Division said in a statement.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler

