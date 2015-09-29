AT&T expects 2 million net wireless subscriber adds in third-quarter

An AT&T Logo is pictured on the side of a building in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N), the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it expects to report more than 2 million net subscriber additions for the third quarter, with gains in every category including postpaid and prepaid.

AT&T also expects to report positive U.S. net subscriber additions for the recently acquired satellite TV provider DirecTV, it said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Reqt6i)

AT&T, which reported 2.1 million net wireless additions in the second quarter, said in August that it expected revenue, earnings and free cash flow to grow through 2018 following its purchase of DirecTV and wireless expansion in Mexico.

AT&T said on Tuesday it expects capital spending to increase from second-quarter levels.

AT&T also said it would change the methodology DirecTV used to count its commercial subscribers to conform to its practices, which will reduce DirecTV’s total subscriber count by 918,600 at the close of the deal in July.

The company, which also reaffirmed its forecast for full-year adjusted profit and revenue growth, will report third-quarter results on Oct. 22.