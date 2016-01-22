FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T sees pension-related gain of $2.2 billion in fourth quarter
January 22, 2016 / 10:28 PM / in 2 years

AT&T sees pension-related gain of $2.2 billion in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N), the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it expected to record a gain of about $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, due to an increase in the assumed discount rates used to measure pension and post-retirement obligation.

The gain, however, will not impact operating results or margins as it was offset, in part, by adjustments related to asset returns. (1.usa.gov/23kfkIm)

The gain was generated from an increase in the assumed discount rates used to measure pension obligation to 4.6 percent and measure post-retirement obligation to 4.5 percent.

The company has historically declared expected gains or charges to its results before the reporting date.

AT&T is expected to report results on Jan. 26.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale

