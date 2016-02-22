FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T to invest $10 billion to bolster global enterprise services
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 22, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

AT&T to invest $10 billion to bolster global enterprise services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the AT&T store in New York's Times Square, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will invest about $10 billion in its global business solutions division, as it seeks to boost the unit that offers services such as wireless connectivity, cloud storage and security to companies, the wireless provider said on Sunday.

Last month, AT&T said it expects its overall capital expenditure in 2016 to total $22 billion. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said revenue in its business solutions unit fell 2.7 percent from a year ago to $18.2 billion, driven in part by lower equipment revenue and pressure from foreign exchange rates.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.