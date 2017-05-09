FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. regulator's 'throttling' lawsuit against AT&T to be reheard: court
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 9, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. regulator's 'throttling' lawsuit against AT&T to be reheard: court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman looks at her mobile next to AT&T logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016.Albert Gea/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government claims that AT&T Mobility illegally slowed down or "throttled" data sent to wireless devices will be reheard, a U.S. appeals court in California said on Tuesday after it dismissed the case last year.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an order that it would reconsider the "data throttling" case before the full or "en-banc" 11-judge panel.

A ruling in favor of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed the lawsuit, could clear the way for the agency to assume jurisdiction over internet provider privacy practices in addition to websites, which it currently oversees.

In August, the court dismissed the FTC lawsuit, saying that AT&T Inc (T.N) was a common carrier and because of this was not subject to FTC jurisdiction.

The FTC accused AT&T of deception in the 2014 lawsuit, saying it reduced internet speeds for customers with unlimited mobile data plans once they exceeded certain levels.

"We have reviewed the court’s order, and we look forward to participating in the en banc review," said AT&T spokesman Michael Balmoris.

The FTC declined to comment.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.