November 16, 2017 / 12:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

AT&T reports some U.S. customers unable to make wireless calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Wednesday said that some U.S. customers were not able to make wireless calls but that restarting their cellphones would fix the issue.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, said customers across the country reported outages, including in Houston, New York and San Francisco.

AT&T, which also owns satellite television service DirecTV, told customers on Twitter that it had no estimate when service would be restored and technicians were working to fix the problem.

According to DownDetector.com, customers reported more than 6,000 incidents by 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT), out of which 44 percent found problems with the internet service, while 31 percent faced issues with the phones.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
