AT&T estimates charges of $10 billion in fourth quarter

An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said it expected to record charges of about $10 billion for the fourth quarter but the non-cash losses would not affect operating results.

The biggest U.S. telephone company said it would take a charge of $7.9 billion related to actuarial gains and losses on pension and post-employment benefit plans.

Operating results will also include a $2.1 billion charge, as the company determined that copper assets would not be necessary to support future network activity.