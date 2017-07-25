FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T's quarterly profit tops Wall Street estimates
July 25, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 32 minutes ago

AT&T's quarterly profit tops Wall Street estimates

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

The AT&T logo is seen on a store in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017.Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's (T.N) quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier introduced new promotions bundling video with phone service that helped to attract customers.

Its shares rose 2.5 percent to $37.12 in after-hours trading.

Net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.9 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.4 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding some items, earnings per share were 79 cents, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined to $39.8 billion from $40.5 billion in the year-ago period, hitting analysts' average estimate.

Churn, or customer defections among phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, was 0.79 percent, the lowest in the company's history, AT&T said.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bill Rigby

