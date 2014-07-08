AT&T says it will be the first carrier to sell LG smartwatch

The LG G Watch in an undated image courtesy of the company. REUTERS/LG Electronics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - (This July 7 story was corrected to fix price to $229 in the third paragraph)

AT&T Inc said on Monday it will be the first U.S. wireless carrier to sell LG Electronics’ smartwatch, a wrist watch that connects to Android phones and answers voice commands, and goes on sale on July 11.

The announcement comes as demand for wearable devices surges. Juniper Research estimates the value of the wearable device market this year at $1.5 billion, up from $800 million in 2013.

The LG “G Watch,” which was made in partnership with Google Inc, will sell for $229 and available for pre-orders starting July 8.

It has a 1.65 inch display screen that delivers notifications customers receive on their Android phones and can connect to calendars and applications.

“Because the LG G Watch works with so many of our Android smartphones, it should be a wearable device that appeals to a wide array of consumers,” Jeff Bradley, senior vice president of devices at AT&T, said in a statement.

“Its ability to anticipate your schedule and traveling needs will help you plan your schedule more efficiently while on-the-go.”

The announcement also comes as rumors swirl about the specifications on Apple Inc’s smartwatch, which has yet to be announced, but is expected as early as October.