Obama calls Boston mayor, Massachusetts governor on Marathon incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Boston Mayor Tom Menino and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick on Monday to offer U.S. assistance in responding to the explosions that rocked the end of the Boston Marathon.

A White House official said Obama was notified of the incident around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) and was briefed by Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco and other members of his senior White House staff in the Oval Office.

“The president called Boston Mayor Tom Menino and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick to express his concern for those who were injured and to make clear that his administration is ready to provide needed support as they respond to the incident,” the official said.