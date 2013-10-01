FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt to race 100 meters on major Buenos Aires avenue
#Sports News
October 1, 2013 / 10:39 PM / in 4 years

Bolt to race 100 meters on major Buenos Aires avenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt poses for photographers as he signs copies of his autobiography, "Faster than Lightning," at Selfridges in central London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Olympic champion Usain Bolt will run a 100 meters exhibition race on a track laid down on the iconic 9 de Julio Avenue in central Buenos Aires in December, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Jamaican world sprint champion, winner of six Olympic gold medals from the 2008 and 2012 Games, will take part in the race on December 7 or 13, said the daily La Nacion’s sports website.

“Bolt is very excited about visiting us. He will be coming with three other Jamaican runners,” Argentine entrepreneur Guillermo Marin was quoted as saying on www.canchallena.com.ar.

Marin also said Serena and Venus Williams, winners of multiple grand slam tennis tournaments, would play an exhibition match in Argentina in December but gave no further details.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris

