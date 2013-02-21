FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asian meet runs into trouble over Sri Lanka protests
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 21, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

Asian meet runs into trouble over Sri Lanka protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An undated picture supplied by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence shows the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran (R) standing with his wife Mathivathani (2nd L), his son Balachandran and his daughter Duwaraka (L) from a collection of photographs that government soldiers said they discovered recently in a "hideout" in northern Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence/Handout

CHENNAI (Reuters) - The Chennai local government is refusing to host the Asian Athletics Championships in July in protest against Sri Lanka for alleged war crimes that targeted Tamil Tiger rebels.

Sri Lanka’s government has faced heavy criticism after photographs obtained by Britain’s Channel 4 suggested that 12-year-old Balachandran, son of Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabakaran, was murdered and not killed in crossfire during the chaotic end of the island’s three-decade war.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, who has earlier been vocal against the country’s government for the alleged atrocities, termed the incident as “unforgivable and huge violations”.

She said her government had written to the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) in Singapore asking them to stop the Sri Lankan team from participating as it would hurt the “sentiments” of the people in Tamil Nadu.

“As long as I am in power, the Sri Lankans will not be allowed to participate in the Games and the Tamil Nadu government will not participate in conducting this event,” she said, adding that she had received no response from the AAA.

The third leg of the Asian Grand Prix and the AAA Congress was also scheduled to be held in Chennai. The association was not available for comments.

Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.