FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian Bannister banned for missing doping tests
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australian Bannister banned for missing doping tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jarrod Bannister of Australia competes in the men's javelin throw final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth javelin champion Jarrod Bannister has been banned for 20 months for missing anti-doping tests and will not be able to defend his title in Glasgow next year.

The Australian record holder, part of his country’s team at the London Olympics, said on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Jarrod.Bannister1) that he would not be able to compete again until February 2015.

Bannister fell foul of rules that require athletes to let doping officials know of their whereabouts and punish anyone who misses three tests in an 18-month period.

The 28-year-old said the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling accepted that “there was no deliberate action” on his part to avoid the tests and he called on authorities to tighten up procedures surrounding out-of-competition testing.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.