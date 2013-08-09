Australian Bannister banned for missing doping tests

Jarrod Bannister of Australia competes in the men's javelin throw final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth javelin champion Jarrod Bannister has been banned for 20 months for missing anti-doping tests and will not be able to defend his title in Glasgow next year.

The Australian record holder, part of his country’s team at the London Olympics, said on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Jarrod.Bannister1) that he would not be able to compete again until February 2015.

Bannister fell foul of rules that require athletes to let doping officials know of their whereabouts and punish anyone who misses three tests in an 18-month period.

The 28-year-old said the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling accepted that “there was no deliberate action” on his part to avoid the tests and he called on authorities to tighten up procedures surrounding out-of-competition testing.