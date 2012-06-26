FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian sprinter Batman dies in car crash: police
June 26, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Australian sprinter Batman dies in car crash: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Daniel Batman competes in the men's 4x100 relay final at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne March 25, 2006. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

(Reuters) - Australian sprinter Daniel Batman has died in a car accident south-east of Darwin, police said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, died in the early hours of the morning when his car rolled over after veering off the road.

“Although we’re still in the early stages of the investigation it appears as though the man was travelling east on the Arnhem Highway when the vehicle left the road, crashed and landed 10 meters off the road,” said Northern Territory police detective John Worrall.

Batman was divorced from Nova Peris-Kneebone who won Olympic hockey gold for Australia in Atlanta in 1996.

His best competitive performance was sixth place at the 2003 world indoor championships.

Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Mark Pangallo

