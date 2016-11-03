FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bolt set to race in Australia for the first time
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 3, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

Bolt set to race in Australia for the first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Victory Ceremony - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Gold medalist Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica celebrates.Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - Usain Bolt is set to race in Australia for the first time in his career after it was confirmed the nine-times Olympic gold medalist will take part in the inaugural edition of the Nitro Summer Series in February.

The 30-year-old is likely to earn upwards of $1 million for his appearance, according to local media reports.

Bolt has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the Aug. 5-13 world championships in London.

The Jamaican won three gold medals during this year's Rio Games to equal distance-runner Paavo Nurmi and American sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis as the most successful Olympic track and field athletes.

Bolt's fierce American rival Justin Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, has also been linked with the Nitro Series.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.