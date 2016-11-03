Cubs cursed no more as 'Billy Goat' put to pasture
CLEVELAND When the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, Major League Baseball's two cursed franchises, made it to the World Series something had to give.
Usain Bolt is set to race in Australia for the first time in his career after it was confirmed the nine-times Olympic gold medalist will take part in the inaugural edition of the Nitro Summer Series in February.
The 30-year-old is likely to earn upwards of $1 million for his appearance, according to local media reports.
Bolt has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the Aug. 5-13 world championships in London.
The Jamaican won three gold medals during this year's Rio Games to equal distance-runner Paavo Nurmi and American sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis as the most successful Olympic track and field athletes.
Bolt's fierce American rival Justin Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, has also been linked with the Nitro Series.
CHICAGO, CLEVELAND Jubilant Chicago Cubs fans spilled from sports bars, restaurants and viewing parties across the city to celebrate their beloved team's first World Series triumph in 108 years on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND Terry Francona swept the first two World Series that teams he managed played in, but despite losing to the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling Game Seven on Wednesday, the skipper said it was an honor just to have been in such a game.