FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pearson injured again, expected to compete in Moscow
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Pearson injured again, expected to compete in Moscow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australia's Sally Pearson stands on the podium after being presented with the gold medal for the women's 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Sally Pearson is unlikely to race again until July after re-injuring her hamstring but the Olympic 100m hurdles champion should be fit to defend her world title in August, Australia head coach Eric Hollingsworth said on Monday.

The 26-year-old hurdler suffered what is believed to be a grade-one hamstring tear at the Asian Grand Prix Athletic Championship in Sri Lanka on Sunday after missing the domestic season with the same injury.

The latest setback was, however, unlikely to affect her participation at this year’s World Championships in Moscow, Hollingsworth was quoted as saying by the local media.

“We’re taking every precaution with Sally, so now we don’t expect to see her competing until July,” Hollingsworth said.

”If we can get her through a good set of races in July, there should be no problem from there on in.

”We just have to be ultra-cautious because it’s the second injury. We’ll take our time with the rehab.

“Sally will make sure she does all the right things.”

Pearson was contesting a 4x100m relay in Colombo when she sustained the injury which dashed the Australian team’s hopes of qualifying for Moscow.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.