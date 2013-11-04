FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt, Bondarenko and Farah shortlisted for award
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 4, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Bolt, Bondarenko and Farah shortlisted for award

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, joined world high jump champion Bohdan Bondarenko and double Olympic and world 10,000 and 5,000 meters champion Mo Farah on the shortlist for the male Athlete of the Year award announced on Monday.

Bolt, who has won the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) award four times in the last five years, will be aiming to make it three in a row in the year he became the most successful athlete in world championship history.

The Jamaican won golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay at the Moscow world championships in August to take his all-time tally to eight golds and two silvers.

He faces competition for the award from Britain’s Farah, who added a distance double in Moscow to the one he managed at the 2012 London Olympics, and Ukraine’s Bondarenko, who cleared 2.41 meters to win gold in the Russian capital.

The women’s shortlist will be released on Tuesday with the winners of the awards being announced during the World Athletics Gala in Monaco on November 16, the IAAF said on its website (www.iaaf.org).

Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.