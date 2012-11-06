FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ennis, Felix and Adams on athlete of year shortlist
November 6, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Ennis, Felix and Adams on athlete of year shortlist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London 2012 Olympics gold medallist runner Allyson Felix arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Olympic champions Jessica Ennis of Britain, Allyson Felix of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand have been named on the shortlist for the female athlete of the year award, the IAAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heptathlon champion Ennis, shotput champion Adams and 200 meters champion Felix received the most votes from a 2,400-strong panel.

The winner will be announced on November 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, American Aries Merritt and Kenyan David Rudisha are the three male finalists.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows

