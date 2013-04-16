FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blake may miss two meetings through hamstring injury
April 16, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

Blake may miss two meetings through hamstring injury

Kayon Raynor

2 Min Read

Jamaican runners Usain Bolt (L) and Yohan Blake prepare to run in the men's 400m race of the Camperdown Classic, an annual track event in its ninth year, in Kingston February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaica’s world 100 metres champion Yohan Blake could miss the Jamaica International Invitational on May 4 and the Shanghai Diamond League meeting a fortnight later because of a hamstring injury, his coach Glen Mills said on Tuesday.

Mills told Reuters that the right hamstring injury sustained by Blake during a 100 metres race on Saturday at the UTECH Track and Field Classic in Kingston was more serious than originally thought.

“An MRI done Monday afternoon revealed the hamstring injury sustained was more serious than first thought,” he said. “Blake could be out for several weeks as he recuperates.”

Blake, who finished second to training partner Usain Bolt in last year’s London Olympics 100 and 200 metres final, trailed former world champion Kim Collins of St Kitts & Nevis after 40 metres following a less than impressive start in his first 100 of the season on Saturday.

The joint second fastest man ever then pulled up, favoring his right hamstring as he tried to power past Collins.

Blake who walked around without assistance minute after the race, tweeted “am good my twitter family just a cramp”. He was scheduled to run over 200 metres in Shanghai.

Editing by John Mehaffey

