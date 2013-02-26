Bolt to run 200 meters in Paris Diamond League meeting

PARIS (Reuters) - Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt will race over 200 meters at the Paris Golden League meeting on July 6 as part of his buildup for the Moscow world athletics championships in the following month.

The Jamaican world-record holder will compete against France’s European 100 meters champion Christophe Lemaitre in the final race of the evening. Lemaitre finished third in the 2011 Daegu world championships 200 meters which was won by Bolt.

Bolt, 26, who became the only man to win the 100-200 meters double at successive Olympics during last year’s London Games, will compete in a 150 meters race on Brazil’s Copacabana beach on March 31.

His only other confirmed race this year is over 200 meters at Oslo’s Bislett Games on June 13.