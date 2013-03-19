Bolt to run 100 meters in Rome's Golden Gala

(Reuters) - Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt will run the 100 meters at Rome’s Golden Gala meeting on June 6, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Jamaican world record holder has already announced appearances in the 200 at Oslo’s Bislett Games on June 13 and at the Paris Golden League meeting on July 6 ahead of the world championships in Moscow in August.

Bolt, who became the only man to win the 100-200 meters double at successive Olympics during last year’s London Olympics, is also due to compete in a 150 meters race on Brazil’s Copacabana beach on March 31.

The Golden Gala appearance will be Bolt’s third in a row at Rome’s Olympic stadium. He set a time of 9.91 seconds in 2011 and 9.76 last year in front of more than 50,000 spectators.

Rome is the fifth round of the 14-event Diamond League calendar.