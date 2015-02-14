Bolt says will hang up spikes after London 2017

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt runs after winning the "Mano a Mano" men's 100 meters challenge on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Multiple world record-holder and six-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt will retire after the 2017 World Championships in London, the Jamaican told British newspaper The Daily Mail.

The 28-year had previously hinted the 2016 Rio Olympics would be his last competition but sponsorship commitments dictated he will continue until 2017 where he will focus solely on the 100 meters.

“That was the initial plan (to sign off after Rio),” he told the Daily Mail on Saturday.

”But my sponsor has asked me to go on for another year, to 2017 and London. But I’ll be doing one event, the 100.

“I’ve already discussed it with my coach. I can concentrate on that, and on retiring on a winning note.”

Bolt holds the world records for the 100 meters, 9.58 seconds, the 200 meters, 19.19 seconds, and the 4x100 meters relay, 36.84 seconds, and talked of his drive to beat those times in 2015.

His 2015 season culminates at the World Championships in Beijing from Aug. 22 - Aug. 30 where he will attempt to add to his eight world golds and beat the 100 meters record he set in Berlin in 2009.

“If everything goes well this season, in my life anything is possible. If I can get myself in good shape, it should be wonderful this season,” he added.

“I live for competition. I thrive on competition. I live to compete against the best. It means a lot when you beat the best.”