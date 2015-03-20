FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt to run in Rio in April
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 20, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Bolt to run in Rio in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) receives the baton from Warren Weir while participating in his first race of the season during the Gibson Relays in Kingston February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt will compete in a 100 meters race in Rio de Janeiro next month as he looks to acclimatize to the city where he will compete in the 2016 Olympics, local organizers said on Friday.

The sprint competition, known as the Mano a Mano, will take place at the Jockey Club in Rio after two years of being held on Copacabana beach. Bolt will race three other athletes on a 100 meters track on April 19.

The world’s fastest man competed in the event on Copacabana beach last year.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.