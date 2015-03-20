Bolt to run in Rio in April

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) receives the baton from Warren Weir while participating in his first race of the season during the Gibson Relays in Kingston February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt will compete in a 100 meters race in Rio de Janeiro next month as he looks to acclimatize to the city where he will compete in the 2016 Olympics, local organizers said on Friday.

The sprint competition, known as the Mano a Mano, will take place at the Jockey Club in Rio after two years of being held on Copacabana beach. Bolt will race three other athletes on a 100 meters track on April 19.

The world’s fastest man competed in the event on Copacabana beach last year.