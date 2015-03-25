FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt to return to U.S. for New York race in June
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 25, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bolt to return to U.S. for New York race in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jamaica's Usain Bolt smiles shortly after crossing the finish line first, in his first race of the season during the Gibson Relays in Kingston February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

(Reuters) - Olympic champion and world record holder Usain Bolt will make his first appearance in the United States in five years when he competes in the Adidas Grand Prix Diamond League meeting in New York City on June 13, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Jamaican sprinter set his first 100 meters world record at the meeting in 2008 when he clocked 9.72 seconds. His only other appearance in the U.S. since then was to anchor a Jamaican 4x100 meters team at the 2010 Penn Relays.

“No one could ever forget their first world record, and I will never forget the crowd in New York that night,” Bolt said in a statement.

“They had to wait for an hour during a thunderstorm delay before our race, and I don’t think a single person left the stadium. They deserved a great performance, and I’m glad I was able to give it to them. I’m looking forward to running in New York again.”

Organizers did not announce whether Bolt would run over 100 or 200 meters in the meeting at New York’s Icahn Stadium.

He holds the world record in both, having run 9.58 seconds in the 100 and 19.19 in the 200 in 2009.

Bolt, who won Olympic gold in both sprints and the 4x100 relay in the Beijing and London Games, will begin his 2015 sprint season with a 100 meters in Rio on April 19.

The 28-year-old Bolt also has announced races for Paris on July 4 (100 meters) and Lausanne on July 9 (200) as he prepares for August’s world championships in Beijing.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.