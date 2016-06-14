FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bolt to run in London in Rio tune-up
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
#Sports News
June 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Bolt to run in London in Rio tune-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Athletics - IAAF Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meeting - Ostrava, Czech Republic - 20/05/16 Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after the men's 100m race.David W Cerny

LONDON (Reuters) - Usain Bolt will fine-tune his preparations for the Rio Olympics by competing at the Anniversary Games in London on July 22.

Organizers of the event, staged at the stadium where Bolt won double sprint gold and the 4x100m relay in 2012, said the Jamaican world record holder would race in the 200m.

"The London Anniversary Games will be one of my last races before Rio and running in the 200m will hopefully set me up for a successful Olympic Games," Bolt said in a statement.

"Britain has some very good young sprinters and I'm looking forward to running against them and returning to the Olympic Stadium."

Up against him will be Britain's European 200m champion Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, the second fastest Briton of all time with a personal best of 19.95.

Bolt will be appearing for the eighth time at the London leg of the prestigious IAAF Diamond League and holds the meeting record of 19.76, set at Crystal Palace in 2008.

The Rio Olympics begin on Aug. 5.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
