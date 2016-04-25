Athletics: Suhr, Blake among Rio contenders to compete in Boston

Jun 28, 2015; Eugene, OR, USA; Jenn Suhr wins the womens pole vault at 15-9 3/4 (4.82m) in the 2015 USA Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rio Olympic medals contenders Jenn Suhr, Meseret Defar, Yohan Blake and Nick Willis are among top athletes expected for the inaugural adidas Boost Boston Games on June 17-18, organizers said on Monday.

The international meet, which replaces the adidas Grand Prix Diamond League meeting that had been held in New York City, will climax on Saturday in a “street meet” held on historic Charles Street between the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common.

American Suhr is the 2012 Olympic women’s pole vault gold medalist and world indoor record holder, and Ethiopia’s Defar is a six-times IAAF world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and former world record holder at 5000 meters.

New Zealander Willis is the 2008 Olympic silver medalist at 1500 meters, while Jamaica’s Blake is the 2011 IAAF world champion at 100 meters and 2012 Olympic silver medalist at both 100 meters and 200 meters.

Blake also owns two world records as a member of Jamaica’s 4x100 meters and 4x200 meters relay teams. His personal best of 9.69 seconds equals the second-fastest time ever for 100 meters, and his 19.26 is second-fastest ever at 200 meters.