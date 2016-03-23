FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt to run in London Anniversary Games
March 23, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Bolt to run in London Anniversary Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt poses for a photograph while attending the Prime Minister's Awards 2015 event, held to celebrate the outstanding performance of athletes, in Kingston October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy/Files

(Reuters) - Six-times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt will run in the London Anniversary Games ahead of his multiple title defense at the Rio Olympics in August.

The Jamaican world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters will participate in the IAAF Diamond League meeting on July 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park in London.

“The London Anniversary Games will be one of my last races before the Olympic Games in Rio,” Bolt said in a statement.

“It will be good to return to the Olympic Stadium on the Friday night and get more of the special atmosphere that the fans always produce,” the 29-year-old sprinter added. 

“I always get great support in the UK and I expect the stadium to be packed.”

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

