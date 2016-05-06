FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ennis-Hill to miss Gotzis event as injury hampers Olympics run-up
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 6, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Ennis-Hill to miss Gotzis event as injury hampers Olympics run-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23, 2015; Beijing, China; Jessica Ennis-Hill (GBR) poses with British flag after winning the heptathlon with 6,669 points during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill has been forced to withdraw from an athletics event in Austria in June, just months before hoping to defend her Olympic crown, due to a recurrence of a long-standing Achilles problem.

“Organizers of the #HypoMeeting in Gotzis have confirmed that Jessica Ennis-Hill has been forced to withdraw from this year’s competition,” the IAAF said on its official Twitter account on Friday.

The 30-year-old Olympic and world heptathlon champion was also forced to withdraw from the World Indoor Championships in Portland in March.

It adds to a list of injury setbacks for Ennis-Hill since she returned to competition following the birth of her son last season, having previously damaged a calf muscle on the way to winning the World Championship in Beijing in 2015.

Despite her injury problems, Ennis-Hill has already achieved enough points over the course of the year to ensure qualification for the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro in August.

Fellow Britons Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake are both set to compete in Gotzis as they bid to join Ennis-Hill in Rio.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.