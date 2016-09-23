FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Johnson-Thompson splits with coach Holmes: Times
September 23, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Johnson-Thompson splits with coach Holmes: Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. - Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) of Britain waits to compete in Javelin group A women's heptathlon.Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson has split with coach Mike Holmes after she failed to turn her potential into a heptathlon medal at last month's Rio Olympics, according to the Times.

Widely expected to challenge for gold in Brazil, Johnson-Thompson cleared a British high jump record of 1.98 meters to lead after two events but appalling throws in the shot put and javelin left her down in sixth after two days of action.

After the Olympics, senior figures at British Athletics were keen for the 23-year-old to make a change, media reports said.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a similar collapse at last year's world championships in Beijing when she fell out of contention after recording three fouls in the long jump, one of her strongest events.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

