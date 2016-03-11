FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympic champion Rutherford to miss World Indoors
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 11, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Olympic champion Rutherford to miss World Indoors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26, 2015; Beijing, China; Greg Rutherford (GBR) poses after winning the long jump during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at National Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic and World champion long jumper Greg Rutherford will miss this month’s World Indoors through illness, British Athletics said on Friday.

The 29-year-old is recovering from a chest infection and slight hamstring issue and has withdrawn from the March 17-20 event in Portland, Oregon.

“Defending the Olympic title is obviously Greg’s main focus for 2016, so he has sensibly decided not to take any risks and to end his indoor season here,” British Athletics Performance Director Neil Black said.

“This will allow him the opportunity to concentrate on being in the best shape possible going into the outdoor season and ultimately Rio.”

Editing by Ossian Shine and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.