UK Athletics unconcerned by Salazar doping allegations

May 30, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Galen Rupp (USA) embraces coach Alberto Salazar after winning the 10,000m in an American record 26:44.39 in the 40th Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - UK Athletics said on Saturday they have no concerns over the conduct or training methods of Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain’s double Olympic champion Mo Farah.

Prominent athletics coach Salazar and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Galen Rupp were accused of having violated anti-doping rules by a BBC documentary which aired this week.

Salazar said on Wednesday that the BBC and U.S. website ProPublica had engaged in “inaccurate and unfounded journalism”.

UK Athletics said anti-doping authorities should investigate the allegations but they are currently unconcerned by Salazar’s role in coaching Farah.

“Whilst acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, UK Athletics can confirm it has had absolutely no concerns over the conduct and coaching methods of Alberto Salazar in relation to Mo Farah or in his role as an endurance consultant,” the governing body said in a statement.

”As an organization with a proven anti-doping commitment, we view the allegations made in regard of non-British athletes who have been coached by Alberto Salazar with utmost seriousness.

”It is the role of the appropriate independent anti-doping agencies to investigate these further.

“We repeat our call for them to do so at the earliest opportunity, and to share those findings so that we can take any appropriate actions.”

Farah -- who won the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at London 2012 -- was not accused of any wrongdoing but the governing body said they will conduct a review into the management system surrounding the 32-year-old.

“Following the Panorama program the board of UK Athletics has met and tasked this group with undertaking a focused review of the performance management system surrounding Mo Farah and the Endurance program, engaging relevant independent experts where required,” the statement added.

”This review will begin immediately.

“The board has also spoken to Neil Black and Mo Farah and informed them of this course of action, which both have welcomed and supported.”