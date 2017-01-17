FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Paralympic great Weir brands British Athletics 'a joke'
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
January 17, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

Paralympic great Weir brands British Athletics 'a joke'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Athletics - 2016 London Anniversary Games - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London - 23/7/16 Great Britain's David Weir after finishing third in the mens 1500m T54 Reuters / Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Six-time Paralympics gold medalist David Weir labeled British Athletics "a joke" on Tuesday and said he would never represent his country again.

Weir, who won four golds at the London 2012 Games and two in Beijing four years earlier, took to his Twitter account to vent his anger, without detailing exactly what he was referring to.

"Today is the day I officially retire from GB I will never put a shirt on again.#thanksBritishAthletics what a joke," the 37-year-old wheelchair racer said.

In another message he added: "I have been let down again."

Weir endured a disappointing Rio Olympics, failing to add to his 10 medals. He declared at the time that he would not compete at another Games, saying he had been "stabbed in the back".

London-born Weir won his Olympic golds in distances ranging from 800 meters to the marathon. He has also won the London Marathon on six occasions, the last of which was in 2012.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

