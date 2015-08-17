FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic gold for doping
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 17, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic gold for doping

Brian Homewood

2 Min Read

Asli Cakir-Alptekin of Turkey (L) crosses the finish line ahead of compatriot Gamze Bulut to win the women's 1500 metres final at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BERNE (Reuters) - Turkey’s Asli Cakir-Alptekin has been stripped of the 2012 Olympic women’s 1,500 meters gold medal and banned for eight years for a doping offence, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

CAS said “abnormal values” were found in blood samples collected from the athlete between July 2010 and October 2012.

Although Cakir was cleared of doping violations by the Turkish Athletics Federation in December 2013, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) disagreed with the ruling and referred the case to CAS.

Monday’s announcement followed a negotiated settlement between the IAAF, the Turkish federation and the athlete, CAS said.

Cakir, 29, had already served a two-year suspension in 2004 after a positive dope test at the world junior championships.

“All competitive results obtained by the athlete from 29 July 2010 onwards are disqualified and all related titles, awards, medals, points and appearance money are forfeited,” said CAS.

“This includes in particular the Olympic gold medal won in London in 2012 and the gold medal won at the European championships in the same year.”

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.