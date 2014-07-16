FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Farah confirms he will compete at Commonwealth Games
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Farah confirms he will compete at Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Olympic athlete Mo Farah adjusts the clothing on one of two waxworks, one will be displayed in London and the other in Blackpool at Madame Tussauds, in London April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

(Reuters) - Double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah confirmed he will be fit to take part in this month’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after recovering from abdominal pains.

The 31-year-old, who is due to represent England in the 5,000m and 10,000m, pulled out of last weekend’s Diamond League meeting in Glasgow because of illness.

Farah was admitted to hospital in the United States with abdominal pains at the start of the month but after coming through a series of medical tests, he was given the all-clear to resume training.

“Training is going good! Next stop Commonwealth Games,” Farah tweeted on Wednesday from his Pyrenean training base in Font Romeu.

Farah is scheduled to race in the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to Aug. 3. The 5,000m final is on July 27 and the 10,000m on Aug. 1.

Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.