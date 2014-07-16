Farah confirms he will compete at Commonwealth Games

British Olympic athlete Mo Farah adjusts the clothing on one of two waxworks, one will be displayed in London and the other in Blackpool at Madame Tussauds, in London April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

(Reuters) - Double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah confirmed he will be fit to take part in this month’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after recovering from abdominal pains.

The 31-year-old, who is due to represent England in the 5,000m and 10,000m, pulled out of last weekend’s Diamond League meeting in Glasgow because of illness.

Farah was admitted to hospital in the United States with abdominal pains at the start of the month but after coming through a series of medical tests, he was given the all-clear to resume training.

“Training is going good! Next stop Commonwealth Games,” Farah tweeted on Wednesday from his Pyrenean training base in Font Romeu.

Farah is scheduled to race in the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to Aug. 3. The 5,000m final is on July 27 and the 10,000m on Aug. 1.