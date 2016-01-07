FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Russian athletics chief Balakhnichev says IAAF ban is 'politicized': R-Sport
January 7, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The former head of Russian athletics, Valentin Balakhnichev, said on Thursday that a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to ban him for life was politicized, Russia’s R-Sport agency reported.

Balakhnichev also said that he intended to appeal against the decision.

In an announcement on Thursday, the IAAF Ethics Commission also banned Russia’s former head coach Aleksey Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack, the son of the former IAAF president Lamine Diack.

Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Kevin Liffey

