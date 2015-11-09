FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
November 9, 2015 / 5:13 PM / 2 years ago

Coe gives Russia a week to explain doping offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sebastian Coe, the head of world athletics, said he had given the Russian athletics federation until the end of the week to respond to a report into allegations of widespread doping in the country that could lead to their suspension from the Olympic Games.

The independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday recommended banning Russia from the sport as a result of systemic failures that “prevented or diminished the possibility of an effective anti-doping program”.

“I will seek an explanation for the allegations and the (IAAF) Council will then make a judgment,” Coe told journalists.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Clare Fallon

