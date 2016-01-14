FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diack's son wanted by France for alleged corruption: Interpol
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 14, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Diack's son wanted by France for alleged corruption: Interpol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol has issued an international wanted notice for Papa Massata Diack, the son of former International athletics federation (IAAF) president Lamine Diack, for alleged corruption and money laundering on Thursday.

A “red notice” was published on Interpol’s website (www.interpol.int). According to Interpol, Diack is “wanted by the judicial authorities of France for prosecution/to serve a sentence”.

The IAAF scandal coincides with a corruption scandal shaking world soccer governing body FIFA that has resulted in bans and arrests around the world.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
