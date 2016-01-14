Diack's son wanted by France for alleged corruption: Interpol

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol has issued an international wanted notice for Papa Massata Diack, the son of former International athletics federation (IAAF) president Lamine Diack, for alleged corruption and money laundering on Thursday.

A “red notice” was published on Interpol’s website (www.interpol.int). According to Interpol, Diack is “wanted by the judicial authorities of France for prosecution/to serve a sentence”.

The IAAF scandal coincides with a corruption scandal shaking world soccer governing body FIFA that has resulted in bans and arrests around the world.