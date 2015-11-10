European Athletics head calls for changes within IAAF

LONDON (Reuters) - The IAAF must undertake a complete review and make changes to its governance to eliminate corruption within its ranks, head of European Athletics Svein Arne Hansen said on Tuesday.

The track and field governing body has been mired in scandal this year, culminating in last week’s French investigation into alleged bribes paid to its former president Lamine Diack to cover up positive doping tests of Russian athletes.

Monday’s release of a World Anti-Doping Agency report chronicling “state-sponsored doping” in Russia also accused the IAAF of “systemic failures” in tackling the problem.

“For us, the highest priorities now are 1) a complete review and any necessary changes to the governance of the IAAF with the aim of eliminating future possibilities for corruption,” Hansen said in a statement.

“and 2) support for necessary changes to the organization of the sport and anti-doping systems at the national level with the aim of strengthening the fight against doping.”

Hansen, who was deeply critical of the IAAF process by which Eugene, Oregon was chosen as the hosts of the 2021 world championships, said he supported IAAF president Sebastian Coe who is under intense pressure to provisionally ban Russian athletes from competing at next year’s Rio Olympics.

“(We) give our full backing and support to the IAAF President Sebastian Coe in his efforts to lead the sport through the difficult and complicated process ahead,” he said.

”We are aware that it will take time and there will be many challenges, but we have full confidence in President Coe’s leadership.

“This is a dark and sad time for athletics. Although such problems are not unique to our sport or organizations, what we are learning from various sources and what is likely to emerge in the future are extremely disappointing and against all the values and ideals we hold.”

Swede Hansen, however, said the gravity of the situation could provide a turning point for a sport struggling to retain its credibility since German broadcaster ARD and the Sunday Times earlier this year alleged that a third of endurance medals at the Olympics and world championships between 2001-12 were won by athletes who had recorded suspicious doping tests.

“We are heartened by the thought that once we know all the facts we will have a unique opportunity to take appropriate action, implement necessary reforms and start to rebuild the credibility of our sport,” he said.