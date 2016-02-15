FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Russian anti-doping chief Kamayev dead: Tass
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 15, 2016 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Former Russian anti-doping chief Kamayev dead: Tass

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nikita Kamayev speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, in this November 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

(Reuters) - The former executive director of Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) Nikita Kamayev has died two months after resigning his post, the Tass news agency reported on Sunday.

The report, citing the former general director of the scandal-hit agency Ramil Khabriev, said it appeared Kamayev’s death had been caused by a heart attack.

“He complained of heart ache after a skiing session. He has never complained about heart problems, at least to me. Maybe his wife knew about such problems,” it quoted Khabriev as saying.

Russia was suspended from international athletics last November after a special commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency exposed widespread state-sponsored cheating and corruption.

Kamayev and Khabriev stood down from their positions along with the rest of the senior RUSADA management in mid-December as Russia began working on lifting the ban in time for its athletes to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix quote in third paragraph)

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.